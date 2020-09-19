TONKIN-COVELL,
John Raymond:
14.8.1948 - 16.9.2020
"Dr John" finally lost his argument with "C". Treasured husband to Janet, brother to Gaynor; brother-in-law to Greig, and Uncle and Grand- uncle. Thank you to family, friends, colleagues and antagonists who made his life achievements possible, and his legacy to continue. With deep appreciation to St John Ambulance, Tauranga Hospital, Waipuna Hospice and Althorp staff who made his life comfortable at the short end, and for all offers of help and support. At John's request, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 19, 2020