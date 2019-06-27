TIMS, John Leonard (Jack):
Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital, 18 June 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Grace. Much loved father, father-in-law and Grandad of John, Kathryne, Roger & Stacey, Sue & Glenn Baker, Olivia, William, Jessica, Hayley, Jack, Sarah, Emily and Claire. Special thanks to staff at Pohlen Hospital and Dr Thrupp. At Jack's request a private service has been held. All communications to Tim's family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times from June 27 to June 29, 2019