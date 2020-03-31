TAYLOR, John Gordon:

27.06.1960 - 30.03.2019

Dad,

The hardest year we have had to face without you by our sides. You have left a huge hole in our family and among friends, but we take comfort in all the traditions we have made with you and honoring your memory.

May the fishing be plentiful and the hunting memorable.

We will have a beer for you,

our most treasured rough diamond and rock.

Love you always - Carole, Emma & Phil, Larissa & John, Morgan & Thomas, Ashley, Teaunui & Catherine, and Cade, Louena, Isileli, Hudson, Stella, Flynn & Jett.



