SMALL, John Leslie (Tiny):

On Thursday 21st May 2020, at Hospice Waikato, aged 51. Loved son of the late Les Small. Dearly Loved son of Raewyn and stepson of Kevin Mulqueen, loved brother to Viki, and uncle to Troy and Sabine Small.

Well John, you found that fast Harley to take you on your last journey. Your passing has broken our hearts,



Love you always.

Thanks to Hospice Waikato, and family and friends that visited over John's last few days. We thank the motorcylists who escorted John to the crematorium. John would have been so proud. Love - Mum, Dad, Viki, Troy and Sabine.



