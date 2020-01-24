SINCLAIR, John Raymond:
On 22 January 2020, aged 78, peacefully at home after a short illness. Much loved brother and brother in-law of Margaret Strachan & the late Peter (Whakatane), Bruce & Bev (Hamilton), David and Neva (Tauranga), Gordon & Binnie (Waimana), Raewyn & John Bucklow (Wellington), Allan & Emily (Whakatane). Treasured uncle of his 21 nieces and nephews and 41 great-nieces and nephews.
"Loyal and faithful throughout his life"
In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of John to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. Funeral service at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, River Road, Hamilton, at 1.00pm on Tuesday 28 January 2020, followed by private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020