SCOTT, John:
15.1.1937 -13.12.2019
The Scott family announce the death of John Scott. Loved father of Martin, Adrian and loving Granddad of Bon. Husband of the late Patricia Agnes Scott. Inventor of the 'Tube Launch System', to launch spaceships into orbit, NZ Patent 593371, (IPONZ). His former friends, work colleagues at Pacific Aerospace, Royal Aeronautical Society members friends of the Scott family are invited to attend John's Funeral at 11.00am on Wednesday 18 December in St Joseph's Catholic Church, 88 Clarkin Road, Hamilton. Communications to the Scott family C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 16, 2019