ROBERTS,
John La Trobe (Johnny):
Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday 6th November 2020, one day before his 80th birthday. Loved husband of Ngaire for 52 years, loved Dad of Maree and Mike Park, Sandra and Glen Munro, fun loving Poppa of Kimberly, Anna, Megan, Jessica and Chenay. A celebration of Johnny's life will be held on Wednesday 11th November, at 11.00am, in the Te Mata Hall, 775 Te Mata Rd, Raglan. All communications to the Roberts family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020