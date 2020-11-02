RATA, John James:

18.12.1946 – 31.10.2020

Aged 73 beautiful years. Suddenly passed away at his home in Waipawa, surrounded by aroha. Eldest son of George and Lady Rata. Devoted husband of 54 years to our Mum Kohine Rata. Treasured Dad to his 5 children Louis, Eliza, John, Tracey, Lisa. Loved by his many moko and great-grandmoko. Respected and loved by all his family and friends.

"Forever in our hearts Dad"

To all whanau and friends, Dad will be at Mataweka Marae in Waipawa until 5.00am Tuesday morning. From there we will be taking Dad to Te Rongoroa Marae in Ongarue where his service will be held on Thursday, November 5 at 11.00am.

He maumahara ia ki

tona mahi nui

(Let a man be remembered

by all his deeds)

C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd

FDANZ Waipukurau



