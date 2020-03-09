PINNELL, John Milton:
Peacefully at the Booms Lodge, Thames, on Saturday 7th March, 2020; aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary, much loved Dad of Tania and Tom, Craig and Cara, and loved step-Dad of Michelle and Steven, Fran and Kevin. Cherished Granddad 'John' of Hayden, Harper, Isla, Laura, Dorothy, Austen, John and Emily. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of John's life to be held at the Thames Civic Centre, Mary Street, Thames, on Friday 13th March, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 518 Rolleston Street, Thames 3500.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 9, 2020