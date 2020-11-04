PILCHER, John Frederick:
On 30 October 2020. Loving husband of the late Betty May McCabe. Loving and adored Dad of Mary and Robert Jones; and Margaret Pilcher. Loving and much loved Papa of four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A service for John will be held in the St Aidan's Church, corner Heaphy Terrace and Thames Street, Hamilton, on Friday 6th November, at 1.00pm. All communications to John's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020