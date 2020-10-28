OLSEN, John Edward:
At Waikato Hospital on 26th October 2020. Loved husband of Lorraine. Loved father of Wendy and Jim, Beverly, Cathy, Katrina and Kim. Grandad of Dylan, Makyla, and Islay and James.
"Gone to heaven to fell trees and play indoor bowls"
Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Memorial Service for John will be held at the Putaruru Timber Musuem, SH1, on Friday, 30th October 2020 at 11.00am.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 28, 2020