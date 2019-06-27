MILDON, John Patrick:
On Tuesday 25th June 2019, at Marokopa, doing what he loved 'fishing'. Treasured husband and soulmate of Min for 48 years. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Cherie and Mark, Paul and Leesa. Cherished Poppy John to Ava, Quinn, Mason, and Amelia. A celebration of John's full life will be held at the Les Munro Centre, Te Kuiti, on Monday 1st July at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to Mildon Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 27, 2019