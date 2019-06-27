John MILDON

  • "Thinking of you all at this very sad time. Uncle George,..."
    - George Klinac
  • "Great memories of John with the King Country rugby sides of..."
    - Kurt McQuilkin and family
  • "Sincere condolences to John's family. My thoughts are with..."
    - Carol Oates
  • "Well Respected Man & Family. Aroha to you all The Klein's...."
    - Warren Klein
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato
07-878 6100
MILDON, John Patrick:
On Tuesday 25th June 2019, at Marokopa, doing what he loved 'fishing'. Treasured husband and soulmate of Min for 48 years. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Cherie and Mark, Paul and Leesa. Cherished Poppy John to Ava, Quinn, Mason, and Amelia. A celebration of John's full life will be held at the Les Munro Centre, Te Kuiti, on Monday 1st July at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to Mildon Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 27, 2019
