McWATTERS,
John Leslie (Les):
Peacefully at Thames Hospital, on 30th June 2020; aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late June. Much loved Dad of Tim and Alethea, and Mark. Cherished Les of Kathryn, Michael, Joshua, Mary, Janet, John and the late Sam.
'Great teacher,
Great workmate'
A Celebration of Les' life will be held at The Hauraki Plains Co-Operating Parish, 1 Darlington Street, Ngatea, on Friday 3rd July, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery, Thames. Messages to: PO Box 9, Ngatea 3541.
Published in Waikato Times on July 1, 2020