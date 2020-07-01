John MCWATTERS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John MCWATTERS.
Service Information
Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
078686003
Death Notice

McWATTERS,
John Leslie (Les):
Peacefully at Thames Hospital, on 30th June 2020; aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late June. Much loved Dad of Tim and Alethea, and Mark. Cherished Les of Kathryn, Michael, Joshua, Mary, Janet, John and the late Sam.
'Great teacher,
Great workmate'
A Celebration of Les' life will be held at The Hauraki Plains Co-Operating Parish, 1 Darlington Street, Ngatea, on Friday 3rd July, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery, Thames. Messages to: PO Box 9, Ngatea 3541.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on July 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.