John MCANNALLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John MCANNALLEY.
Service Information
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
078888632
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Matamata Racecourse Epsom Lounge
Hinuera Rd
Matamata
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Old Papakura Cemetery
Opaheke Rd
Papakura
View Map
Death Notice

McANNALLEY,
John William (Jack):
Peacefully on Friday, 28th February 2020. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Merle for 66 years. Loved and respected father and friend of Irene and Trevor, Judith and Bill. Loved grandad and great-grandad (Bidda).
"Loving memories of a
life well lived".
A service of celebration for Jack will be held at the Matamata Racecourse Epsom Lounge, Hinuera Rd, Matamata, Wednesday, 4th March at 1.00pm. On Thursday 5th March at 1.00pm, Jack will be laid to rest at the Old Papakura Cemetery, Opaheke Rd, Papakura. In lieu of flowers donations to the Matamata Lions Club, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the McAnnalley family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.