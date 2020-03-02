McANNALLEY,
John William (Jack):
Peacefully on Friday, 28th February 2020. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Merle for 66 years. Loved and respected father and friend of Irene and Trevor, Judith and Bill. Loved grandad and great-grandad (Bidda).
"Loving memories of a
life well lived".
A service of celebration for Jack will be held at the Matamata Racecourse Epsom Lounge, Hinuera Rd, Matamata, Wednesday, 4th March at 1.00pm. On Thursday 5th March at 1.00pm, Jack will be laid to rest at the Old Papakura Cemetery, Opaheke Rd, Papakura. In lieu of flowers donations to the Matamata Lions Club, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the McAnnalley family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020