John MAPLESDEN

Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Bennett Drive,
Tairua
Death Notice

MAPLESDEN, John Vincent:
Peacefully at Tairua Residential Care with family at his side, on 25th September, 2020; in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Beverley for 62 years. Much loved father of Christine, David, Anne-Marie, Paul, Nicola, Catherine, Rebecca, and their partners. Loved Poppa of Olivia and Sarah, Sam, Hannah and Alex; Oscar; Caitlin, Amelia, Imogen and Ellen; Vinnie and Rosa. Loved Great-Poppa of 9 (almost 10) great-grandchildren.
'Requiescat in Pace'
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Bennett Drive, Tairua, on Tuesday 29th September at 10am, followed by interment at Tairua Cemetery.

Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 26, 2020
