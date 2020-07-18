MANN, John Logan:
STO/MECH RNZN 11350. On 15th July 2020 at Tauranga Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Audrey for nearly 63 years and very much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Michele and Tim Trotman, and Kevin and Lesley. Loved and cherished grandad of Angelei, Georgia, Charlotte, Ella and Lily. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary Immaculate Church, 114 Cameron Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday (29th July) 2020 at 1.30pm followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery.
Rest in Peace.
Messages to the Mann family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Waikato Times on July 18, 2020