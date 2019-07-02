MAINLAND, John Foster:
Passed away unexpectedly in his 87th year, on 28 June 2019, at home. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette, loved father of Julie, Bridget, Susan and Nigel, and loved stepfather of Craig, Greg, Terry, Scott and Lisa and families. Dearly loved grandfather of 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of John's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Thursday 4 July, at 2.00pm. Communication to the Mainland Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Waikato Times on July 2, 2019