John KEILLER

Rosetown Family Funerals
262 Ohaupo Road
Te Awamutu, Waikato
078702137
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery,
Morrinsville Road,
Newstead
Death Notice

KEILLER, John:
Reg No: W36883, Warrant Officer Class 1, Royal NZ Electrical & Mechanical Engineers. Passed away at Waikato Hospital. Aged 89 years. Loved son of the late Susan & George. Brother to James (Scotland). Many thanks to the staff of Brylyn Residential Care for the love and care shown to John over the past years.
'Lest we forget'
A Memorial Service will be held at Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Wednesday, 20th May 2020, at 10.00am, followed by interment of his ashes in the RSA Section of the Hamilton Park Cemetery. All communications to Rosetown Funeral Home, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on May 16, 2020
