KEILLER, John:
Reg No: W36883, Warrant Officer Class 1, Royal NZ Electrical & Mechanical Engineers. Passed away at Waikato Hospital. Aged 89 years. Loved son of the late Susan & George. Brother to James (Scotland). Many thanks to the staff of Brylyn Residential Care for the love and care shown to John over the past years.
'Lest we forget'
A Memorial Service will be held at Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Wednesday, 20th May 2020, at 10.00am, followed by interment of his ashes in the RSA Section of the Hamilton Park Cemetery. All communications to Rosetown Funeral Home, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on May 16, 2020