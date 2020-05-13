ICKE, John Malcolm:

7 July 1945 - 8 May 2020

Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Eventhorpe Rest Home in Hamilton after a long illness. Dearly loved by Deidre, Kevin, Dylan and Abby Bartels, Stuart, Caroline, Tasma and Kelly Icke, Kirsten, Murray, Ben and Lily Rose and Fran Icke. It is with much sadness and a heavy heart we say our goodbye's, his journey has been long, but we know he is now in peace. A special thanks to the staff at Eventhorpe Rest Home for their care and love they showed Malcolm. As per Malcolm's wishes, a private cremation will be held. Communications to Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton East, Hamilton 3247.



