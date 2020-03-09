John HOUSTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John HOUSTON.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Raleigh Street Christian Centre
24 Raleigh Street
Cambridge
View Map
Death Notice

HOUSTON,
John Allan (Allan):
RNZAF LAC Reg 443301. Peacefully passed away at Hospice Waikato, on Saturday 7th March 2020, aged 94. Much loved husband of Shirley for 73 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Warren, Grant and Carol, and Craig and Rhonda. Adored Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. A celebration of Allan's life will be held in the Raleigh Street Christian Centre, 24 Raleigh Street, Cambridge, on Wednesday 11 March at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Houston Family, C/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3432.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.