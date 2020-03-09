HOUSTON,
John Allan (Allan):
RNZAF LAC Reg 443301. Peacefully passed away at Hospice Waikato, on Saturday 7th March 2020, aged 94. Much loved husband of Shirley for 73 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Warren, Grant and Carol, and Craig and Rhonda. Adored Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. A celebration of Allan's life will be held in the Raleigh Street Christian Centre, 24 Raleigh Street, Cambridge, on Wednesday 11 March at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Houston Family, C/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3432.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020