HICKS, John William Hart:
Passed away peacefully in Cambridge on May 15th 2020, aged 82. Beloved husband of Helen for 54 memorable years. Much loved brother to Shirley (dec), Rosanne (dec), Marie (dec), Viv and Meg. Much respected brother-in-law of Gary, Ian and Des. Loved Dad and father-in-law to Peter and Liz, Suzanne and Owen. Grandad to Charlotte, Cameron, Abby and Brooke. Sadly, only a private family service will be held for John, but we will celebrate his life with a memorial service as soon as possible. On 19th May at 2.00pm, you may like to raise a glass, light a candle and remember the good times shared with John.
Published in Waikato Times on May 18, 2020