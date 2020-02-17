John HENDERSON

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Tirau Co-operating Church
Main Road
Tirau
Death Notice

HENDERSON,
John Samuell Lester:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Saturday, 15th February 2020. Aged 87 years. Much loved father & father-in-law of Richelle & Michael, Maryse & Raymond, Shaun & Kim, Bryce & Andrea, Eugene & Rebecca. Treasured, Respected, and Adored Granddad to Logan, Georgia, Jazmin, Sam, Jacob, Olivia and Caiden. Good friend of Jean. A celebration of John's life will be held at Tirau Co-operating Church, Main Road, Tirau, on Saturday, the 22nd of February 2020 at 11:00am followed by the burial at The Tirau Cemetery. All communications to The Henderson Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020
