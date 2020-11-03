HAWORTH, John William:

Passed away suddenly on 31st October 2020, aged 69 years. Loving husband and best friend of Lesley. Much loved mentor, father and father-in-law of Aaron and Kassandra, Bradley and Kate, Kerry and Sarah. Beloved Grandad of Mason and Julia; Braxton, Billy and Eva; Kane and Sydney.

"Rest in peace, you will be dearly missed by us all."

A Celebration of John's life will be held at the Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, on Thursday, 5th November 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu Community Animal Rehoming & Education Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Haworth family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.



