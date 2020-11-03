HAWORTH, John William:
Passed away suddenly on 31st October 2020, aged 69 years. Loving husband and best friend of Lesley. Much loved mentor, father and father-in-law of Aaron and Kassandra, Bradley and Kate, Kerry and Sarah. Beloved Grandad of Mason and Julia; Braxton, Billy and Eva; Kane and Sydney.
"Rest in peace, you will be dearly missed by us all."
A Celebration of John's life will be held at the Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, on Thursday, 5th November 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu Community Animal Rehoming & Education Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Haworth family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 3, 2020