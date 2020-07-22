HANNAH, John Hunter:
Retired Engineer on 19 July 2020 peacefully at Kingswood Rest Home, Morrinsville aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean Hannah. Loved father of Richard, Vivienne and loved father-in-law of Jane. Loved grandfather of Michael, James, Sian. A service for John will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Friday, 24 July 2020 at 11.00am. All communications to the Hannah family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 22, 2020