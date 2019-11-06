John HAMILTON

Death Notice

HAMILTON, John Alfred:
Peacefully after a long illness at Waikato Hospital on
4 November 2019 surrounded by family. In his 88th year. Dearly loved husband for 66 years to Jan. Much loved Dad and father-in-law to John and Kim-Marie, Stew and Wendy, Graeme and Betty, Kevin and Cynthia, Chris and Loral, Cathy and Darryl. Loved Grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchilren.
"Sadly missed, now at rest."
In lieu of flowers donations to Tokoroa St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for John will be held at St Marks Presbyterian Church, Bridge Street, Tokoroa, on Friday 8 November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 6, 2019
