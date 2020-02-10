John HALFORD

  • "Thinking of you Jackie. John was very special. Steph"
    - Steph McCullan
HALFORD, John Leslie:
Passed away peacefully at Matariki Hospital on 8th February 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Jackie, cherished Dad of Leanne and Tony Steele, Jeffrey and Nicol. Loving Poppa of Keira, Ryan and Lucy. A funeral service and celebration of John's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 12th February 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Halford family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 10, 2020
