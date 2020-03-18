John GREENWOOD

Guest Book
  • "Janet. I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. You are in..."
    - Ken Gordon
  • "Dear Janet and family We were saddened to hear about John...."
  • "John's love for people and the environment was..."
    - Tania & Stuart Crook
  • "Dearest Janet and family, Please accept my sincere..."
  • "A lovely family man. Thinking of Janet and the whanau"
    - Joy McLeod
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Discovery Christian Centre
Peachgrove Road and Insoll Avenue
Hamilton
Death Notice

GREENWOOD,
John Carlisle:
On 16 March 2020 as the result of an accident at home, in his 82nd year. Beloved and loving husband of Janet; adored father of Roselle & Peter, Sherilyn & Adrian, Evan & Eunice; dearly loved Poppa of his 10 grandchildren and all his great-grandchildren. A celebration of John's life will be held at Discovery Christian Centre, cnr of Peachgrove Road and Insoll Avenue, Hamilton, on Thursday 19 March at 11.00am, followed by private burial. Correspondence to the Greenwood Family, C/- P.O. 439, Hamilton 3240.

Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
