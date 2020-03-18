GREENWOOD,
John Carlisle:
On 16 March 2020 as the result of an accident at home, in his 82nd year. Beloved and loving husband of Janet; adored father of Roselle & Peter, Sherilyn & Adrian, Evan & Eunice; dearly loved Poppa of his 10 grandchildren and all his great-grandchildren. A celebration of John's life will be held at Discovery Christian Centre, cnr of Peachgrove Road and Insoll Avenue, Hamilton, on Thursday 19 March at 11.00am, followed by private burial. Correspondence to the Greenwood Family, C/- P.O. 439, Hamilton 3240.
