GREEN, John Bruce (JB):
On 27 February 2020, suddenly at work with his boots still on. Dearly loved husband of Toni. Much loved father of Wendy and Kevin, Peter and Deb, Chook (Denise) and Sam. Dearly loved Poppa of Taylor and Chelsea; Ethan, Korbyn and Georgia; Max, Harry and Molly.
Yesterday our family rock, our friend, our mate! the kindest man, passed away. We are all hurting so badly. We miss him already. What an amazing husband, father and poppa you were Johnny. We love you so, so much. Our hearts hurt, RIP Johnny.
A celebration of John's life will be held at the Te Kauwhata Rugby Sports Club, Mahi Road, Te Kauwhata on Tuesday 3 March at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation. Donations in John's memory for the Te Kauwhata Emergency Services would be appreciated, posted to P O Box 55, Te Kauwhata or my be left at the service. Communications to the Green Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020