FOSTER, John David:
Born 13 September 1941. Passed away peacefully on 14 November 2019 at Waikato Hospital after a brave battle. Dearly loved husband of Dot for 56 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Colin and Shona, Lynette and David Pearks, and Dinah. Adored Poppa of Lauren, Natalie, Danielle and Nicole. He was an amazing husband, father and Poppa who was much loved by his family and friends.
How lucky we are to have
had something that makes saying goodbye so hard.
A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Zenders, 439 Ruakura Road, Newstead, at 1pm, Wednesday 20 November 2019. Following the service a private cremation will be held.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 16, 2019