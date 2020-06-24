FITZGERALD, John Michael:
Passed away peacefully at home on 25th May 2020. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service for John is to be held at the Pirongia Memorial Hall, Saturday 4th July at 2.30pm. Please bring a plate to share for afternoon tea. In John's memory, donations to Forest and Bird at www.forestandbird.org.nz/support-us/donate-forest-bird would be gratefully appreciated. All communications to the Fitzgerald family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from June 24 to June 27, 2020