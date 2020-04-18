FINNERTY, John Devine:
Aged 72. Died on March 27, 2020, after a short illness, peacefully at home with family. Loved husband of the late Dorathea Finnerty (Dick), and loved partner of Marguerite Phillips. Father and father-in-law to Shane (deceased) and Michelle, Deb and Steve, Dan and Janeen, Brendon. Grandfather to 9 grandchildren. A private cremation has taken place and as per his wishes (no service will be held). If anyone would like to make a donation in his name, his charity of choice was St John's.
R.I.P. Dad, dearly loved and already missed.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 18, 2020