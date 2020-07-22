John FARRIES

Guest Book
  • "I am very sad to hear of Jock's passing. He was a real..."
    - Marie Ngawhika
  • "Very sorry to hear of Jocks passing. A lovely man who was a..."
    - Chris & Woody
  • "Sorry to hear of Jocks passing, he was a great work..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Jocks passing, Ian worked with Jock at..."
    - Chris and Ian Steward
  • "sorry to hear of jocks death will miss his smiles and waves..."
Service Information
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
078287629
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
View Map
Death Notice

FARRIES, John (Jock):
Peacefully at home on 21st July 2020 with family, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving father to James, David, Andrew & Debbie. Cherished grandfather of Ashleigh, Liam, Jordyn & Cameron. Great-grandfather to Ava. A special thank you to our close family friend Noeline. A celebration of Jock's life will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Friday 24th July at 11.00am to be followed later by a burial at the Kimihia Cemetery, Great South Road, Huntly. All communications to the Farries Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on July 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.