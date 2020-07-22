FARRIES, John (Jock):
Peacefully at home on 21st July 2020 with family, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving father to James, David, Andrew & Debbie. Cherished grandfather of Ashleigh, Liam, Jordyn & Cameron. Great-grandfather to Ava. A special thank you to our close family friend Noeline. A celebration of Jock's life will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Friday 24th July at 11.00am to be followed later by a burial at the Kimihia Cemetery, Great South Road, Huntly. All communications to the Farries Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on July 22, 2020