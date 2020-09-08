DOBBIE,
John Lewis: (MNZM)
Died peacefully, in his 90th year, on 7th September 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Loving Dad of Catherine, Margaret, Mary, Patricia, John, and William. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Loved and respected elder brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Genese.
"Flying free now"
Grateful thanks to the staff at Atawhai Assisi Hospital for their care. John's funeral service will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Monday 14th September at 10.30am, followed by a private burial.
