DIXON, John Reweti:

Passed away peacefully on 13 October 2020 surrounded by family after celebrating his 80th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Gloria and father to Greg, David and Suzie, Andre and Trish. Beloved husband of Margaret for 45 years, father to Justine, Ryan and Shay. Cherished Grandad and Koro to 13 grandchildren. Great-Grandad and Koro to 12, with one on the way. The Dixon whanau would like to thank all the staff at Matariki for their love and support. A Celebration of John's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Friday 16 October 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the Dixon family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

