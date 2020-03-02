CRUICKSHANK,
John Dennis:
Peacefully at home on 29th February 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Beloved and treasured partner and soul mate for 25 years of Raewyn (Johnson). Dearly loved son of Mary (Bell) and the late Alden Cruickshank, and much loved big brother of Anne. Dearly loved uncle of Rebecca and Angeline and their families. Loved friend of Kelly and Andrew Grice and Karam Johnson and special Poppa of their boys. John will be at home until Wednesday, 4th March 2020 after which at his request, a private cremation will take place. All communications to 021 2026067.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020