BURTON,
John Arthur (Jack):
Aged 92, of Tauranga passed away on 21 January 2020. Dearly loved by all. Husband of the late Janet and the late Margaret. Father of Lindsay, Peter, Helen, Andrew and Jenny. Brother to Bruce and Graham. Father-in-law to Jennifer, Coralie, Mary-Anne and the late Murray. Grandfather of Nicole, Catherine, Ilana, Simon, Matthew, Jemma, Brooke, and the late Kieran; Tegan, Caitlan, Cameron, Madeleine, David, Lucian and Brieahna. Great-grandfather to Daniel, Alexander, Jonathan, Emily, Lachlan, Violet, Jack, Hunter, Leighton, Hazel, Harriet. A service to celebrate Jack's life is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga, on Sunday 26 January 2020 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipunahospice.org.nz or the Heart Foundation NZ at www.heartfoundation.org.nz. Communications to the Burton Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 23, 2020