BLOCKLEY, John William:
Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 13th January 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Darling husband and soulmate of Rosie. Cherished dad of Christopher, Nicole (dec) and Lisa. Much loved Pop of Cooper and Isabella. Adored brother and brother-inlaw of Peter & Kath, Leigh & Kerry. A celebration of John's life will be held on Friday 17th January at Holy Trinity Church, Devonport Road, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Gateway Funeral Services Whakatane
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 15, 2020