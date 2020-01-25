BIRKS, John Patrick:
Peacefully after a courageous battle on 24th January 2020 at Putaruru. Much loved partner to the late Liz. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law to Heidi and Graeme, Benjamin and Natline, Dan and Claire. Adored Poppa of Mitch, Haydn; Keenan, Ava, Sage and Onyx; Olivia and Ella.
"Forever Young"
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for John will be held at the Putaruru Timber Museum, State Highway 1, on Wednesday 29th January at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 25, 2020