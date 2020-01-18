BENNION, John Douglas:
Passed away in Hamilton peacefully on 17th January 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loved father and father-in-law of Pierse and Mary, Jacqui and Julie, Cathy and Lindsay, Tom and Megan and the late Gerard. Special 'father' to Bernadette, Neil and Matty. Loved grandfather of Michael and Lindsay, Matthew, Sarah, Eilish, Portia, Amelia, Gemma, Sam and Annabel. Loved great- grandfather of Ethan and Arden.
"As is a tale, so is life:
not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters."
- Seneca
A Requiem Mass for this beautiful man will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Wednesday 22nd January at 10.30am, followed by burial at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, Auckland. In lieu of flowers, John would like donations made to support the work of the Parkinsons Society Hamilton. Any messages can be sent to [email protected] or to John Bennion, c/o PO Box 25433, Wellington 6140.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 18, 2020