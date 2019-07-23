BAYLIS, John Leslie:

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20 July 2019 at Middlemore Hospital, aged 69, after living well for several years with dementia. He will be deeply missed by his wife Leone. Loved father of Jenni and Cam, Sharon and Pablo, Shane and Nancy, and Kirsten, and grandfather of Dallis-Jayde, Sadan, Nassou and Aicha. A service for John will be held in the Chapel of the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, on Thursday 25 July at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Memorial donations to Dementia Auckland, PO Box 5132, Wellesley Street, Auckland 1141, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Baylis family, c/- Resthaven Funeral Services, PO Box 97448, Manukau 2241.

