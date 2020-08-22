ANDERSON,
John Crawford (Crawford):
Of Wanaka. Passed peacefully at Enliven Care Centre, Wanaka, on August 16, 2020, in his 89th year. Loving husband of Janet for 65 years, loving father and father-in-law of Judith and Bruce Sparrow (Hamilton), Kirstine and David Williamson, (Waipu), Hamish and Jilly Gardiner and the late Doreen (Stirling), Duncan and Liz (Alexandra), Sheils (Wellington), loving grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restrictions funeral details will follow at a later date. Messages to: 9 Peakview Ridge, Wanaka 9305.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 22, 2020