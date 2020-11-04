Johannes HENDRIKSE

Passed away peacefully on 29 October 2020, aged 59 years. Loving father of Katy and Lexi. Loved son of the late Kees and Aly Hendrikse. Treasured brother, brother-in-law and uncle to Tony and Natasha, Lizette and Sid, Maria and Delane, Angela and Eric, Colin and Dee, Linda and Craig, Gary and Michelle, and their families. A private family Service for John has been held. The family extend thanks to the staff at Resthaven, Cambridge, for the excellent care provided to John.

Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 4, 2020
