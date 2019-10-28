DEKKERS,
Johannes Wilhelmus (Jan):
Passed away peacefully at Raeburn Resthome, Cambridge on Friday 25 October 2019, aged 91. Much loved husband of Catharina "Toos". Loved father of Geert, Maria, Joany, Gerryann, Carolyn and Wiljan. Loved Opa to Tim, Morris, Carrie, Jonah, Malcolm, Tim, Nick, Lisette, Loi, Dahl, Joe and Neenah and Opapa to eight. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stroke Foundation NZ. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, ANZAC St, Cambridge on Tuesday 29 October at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 28, 2019