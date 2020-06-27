KERSTEN,
Johanna Martina (Jo):
On Sunday, 21st June 2020, in the care of her family and San Michele Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert and loved mum of Wilma and Adrian, Nellie and Bruce, and Stephen and Shona. Proud Oma of Greg, Catherine, Paul and Michael; Petra, Megan and Ross; Andrew, Samuel and Joshua. Old Oma of 14. We are so thankful for her 92 amazing years. She will be missed. Many thanks to Mum's many faithful friends, Dr Mary Ballantyne, Father Matt McAuslin and the caring staff at San Michele Hospital. At Jo's request a private farewell has taken place. All communications to The Kersten Family, PO Box 39, Otorohanga 3940.
Published in Waikato Times on June 27, 2020