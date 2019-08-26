BARNETT,

Joel Michael John (Joelsy):

On 23rd August 2019, suddenly at home in Hamilton, aged 18 years. Dearly loved and cherished son of Tony and Jan. Much loved baby brother of Georgia, brother-in-law of Turoa. Loved stepson of Steve and stepbrother of Sam, Paige and Jake. Treasured Grandson of Cyril and Johnny (late) Connolly, Val and Rex Barnett. Our hearts are breaking right now. You were nothing other than the perfect boy to us all, your smile, your laughter, your hugs, your kindness and your love for all are unforgettable. You are our gift of life, there was never a day that went by that you didn't make us so proud in every way possible. We know you are now back in your Nanny's arms. We all love you unconditionally, Joel darling, to the moon and back.

Sleep peacefully our boy,

always in our hearts xxx

A farewell for Joel will be held at the Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Wednesday 28th August 2019, at 1.00pm. All correspondence to the Barnett family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.





