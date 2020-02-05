Jock MCRAE

Service Information
Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
078686003
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
View Map
Death Notice

McRAE,
Jock Gordon Simcox:
Peacefully in Tairua, with his wife and best friend Robyn, and their devoted fur baby, Kayla, beside him. Loved Dad of Kerri and Brendan, Trudi, Rod and Stephanie. Extra special Poppa of Greg, Molly, Abby, Maggie, Callum, Matthew, Meredith and Samuel.
"Dad, your guiding hand on our shoulders will remain there forever".
A Celebration of Jock's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood St, Thames, on Friday 7th February at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Community Care Rural or donations may be left at the service.
"Go well and rest easy our true Gentleman"
Messages: [email protected]

Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 5, 2020
