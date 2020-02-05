McRAE,
Jock Gordon Simcox:
Peacefully in Tairua, with his wife and best friend Robyn, and their devoted fur baby, Kayla, beside him. Loved Dad of Kerri and Brendan, Trudi, Rod and Stephanie. Extra special Poppa of Greg, Molly, Abby, Maggie, Callum, Matthew, Meredith and Samuel.
"Dad, your guiding hand on our shoulders will remain there forever".
A Celebration of Jock's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood St, Thames, on Friday 7th February at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Community Care Rural or donations may be left at the service.
"Go well and rest easy our true Gentleman"
Messages: [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 5, 2020