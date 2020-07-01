STRONGMAN,
Jocelyn Diana:
Unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital, on 29th June, 2020; aged 80 years. Treasured wife of Nigel. Dearly loved Mum of Roy and Jacqui. Much loved 'Mum' of Cathy, Maureen, Rachel and William. Dearly loved and loving grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In accordance with Jocelyn's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Jocelyn's life will be held at the Coromandel Area School Hall, Woollams Ave, on Saturday 4th July at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Coromandel Westpac Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 227, Whitianga 3542.
Published in Waikato Times on July 1, 2020