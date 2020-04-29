Jocelyn RAYMOND

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jocelyn RAYMOND.
Service Information
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
078888632
Death Notice

RAYMOND, Jocelyn Murray
(nee Whyte):
Jocelyn passed away after a short illness on Saturday, 25th April 2020. Aged 81 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law to Neil and Karen, Bryan and Frances, Keith, Julz and James. Special friend to Ilonca and Ken. Loving Nana to Alicia and Bernard, Jeremy and Abbe, Thomas, James and Sophie, Natty and Zander, Max and Gemma. great nana to Pippa, Millie and Rosie.
The Lord was Jocelyn's shepherd.
Her peace and total joy.
She will dwell forever in
His Love.
Due to current circumstances a family graveside service will be held and a memorial service will be planned, at a later date, to celebrate Jocelyn's life. All communications c/- the Raymond family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.