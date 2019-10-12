GUDOPP, Jocelyn Dawn
(nee Suckling):
Passed away peacefully on 9 October 2019 surrounded by loving family, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell. Adored Mum of Andrea and Martin, and son-in-law Kerry. Loved Nana of Sharn, Claudia, and Claudia Margaret. Treasured Gran of Charlie, Lucia, and Yuri. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Jocelyn at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 14 October 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Gudopp family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 12, 2019