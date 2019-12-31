Jocelyn DUNN-NEPIA

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss so many years pass never forget when..."
    - Marilyn Wilson
  • "Sweet Aunty rest in peace You had amazing 70th Birthday..."
    - Pauletta Jones
  • "Kia ora whanau. Aunty Jocelyn was always full of sunshine..."
    - Mere Waitohi
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Park Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery
395 Morrinsville Rd
Newstead, Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

DUNN-NEPIA,
Jocelyn Maureen:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 28th December 2019 at home in Hamilton. Aged 70 years. Dearly loved partner of the late Stanley Moetu Parekura Nepia. Much loved mother of William and Elizabeth Nepia, and a loving Nana of Christine, Serina-Joyce, and Tui-Moetu. Much loved sister, auntie and friend to all who knew her.
She will be deeply missed
but forever in our hearts.
A service for Jocelyn will be held on Tuesday 31st December at 1.00pm at the Park Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, Hamilton. Jocelyn will then be laid to rest with her lover Stan.
Nau mai, haere mai whãnau and friends.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 31, 2019
